Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

