Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

