Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.