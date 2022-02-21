Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,200 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

