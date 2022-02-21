Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 507,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,185. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

