Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

