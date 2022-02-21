Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 398.4% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $980.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

