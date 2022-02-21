Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,902.75 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $200.83 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,902.75 or 0.05145904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

