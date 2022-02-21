Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

