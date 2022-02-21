Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

