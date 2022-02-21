Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Textron by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

