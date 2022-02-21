Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Thales stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.4704 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

