The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to announce $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

WTER stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

