The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $340.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $195.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

