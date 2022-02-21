The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $340.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $195.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.