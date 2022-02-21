The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,061.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

NYSE GS opened at $346.04 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.23 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

