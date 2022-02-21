The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.70.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

