The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

