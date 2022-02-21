The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

