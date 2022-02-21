The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.