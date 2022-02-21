The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of LEV opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.66.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
