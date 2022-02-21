The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $595,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $8,823,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,088.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

