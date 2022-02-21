The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Buckle were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Buckle by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.