The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Hawaiian worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HA shares. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.