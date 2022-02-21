The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,129,056 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

