The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 880 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

