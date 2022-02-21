The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $230.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 230.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 289356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.19).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

