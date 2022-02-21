The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.
Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $61.15.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.