The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

