The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $106.41 on Monday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

