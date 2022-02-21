The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 764.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.17 ($10.34).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.95) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($27,726.66).

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 668.60 ($9.05). 2,852,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.35.

The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

