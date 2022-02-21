The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

