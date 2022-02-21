THEKEY Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $11,164.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

