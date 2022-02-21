ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $99,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

