Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $615.13 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

