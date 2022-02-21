Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 751,724 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,724 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of Element Solutions worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.