Throne Price Reaches $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.91 or 0.06990687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.70 or 0.99631160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051064 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

