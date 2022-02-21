Toko Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.73 Million (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $74.97 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toko Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06990041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.62 or 0.99716397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Buying and Selling Toko Token

