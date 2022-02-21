TOP Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,824.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $81,824.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

