Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$110.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.61.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at C$106.23 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.35 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$193.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.