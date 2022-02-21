Toroso Investments LLC Has $964,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $489.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.85 and a 200-day moving average of $615.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

