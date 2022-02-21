Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.03.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

