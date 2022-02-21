Toroso Investments LLC Invests $872,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $120.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

