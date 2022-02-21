Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.46.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $158.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $434.33. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

