TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.