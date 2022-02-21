TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $937.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $936.01 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,451.67.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
