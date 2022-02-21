TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $937.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $936.01 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,451.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.