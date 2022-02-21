TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $157.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

