TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $184.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

