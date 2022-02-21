TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,214,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.