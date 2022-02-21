TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,596 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

