TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 994 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

FAF opened at $68.09 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

