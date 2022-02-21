TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE NRDY remained flat at $$4.52 during trading on Friday. 320,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $713.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

